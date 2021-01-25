Nate Diaz reacts to Conor McGregor's UFC 257 loss and takes a dig at him in the process

In the aftermath of Conor McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, all of the Irishman's major rivals reacted to the fight. The likes of Floyd Mayweather, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Jake Paul took to social media and took multiple digs at the Irishman.

One man who had been silent was Nate Diaz, but he took to Twitter almost 12 hours after the fight and finally reacted to Conor McGregor's loss.

The Stockton Slugger didn't let the opportunity go to waste and took a dig at his rival for losing his third UFC fight. In a short tweet, Diaz wrote that "all these guys," a possible reference to his UFC rivals, get finished when they step into the Octagon.

These guys all get finished all the time 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 24, 2021

In 2016, Conor McGregor suffered his first UFC loss and it came at the hands of Nate Diaz himself. Diaz submitted the then-featherweight champion in the second round of their fight to earn arguably the biggest win of his career.

However, the two would immediately engage in a rematch, and in one of the most brutal fights in UFC history, Conor McGregor would avenge his loss.

Will Nate Diaz return to fight Conor McGregor for a trilogy fight?

Nate Diaz was last seen inside the Octagon at UFC 244 when he faced Jorge Masvidal. In a fight to crown the inaugural BMF champion, Masvidal would dominate Diaz for three straight rounds and eventually won the bout via a doctor's stoppage.

UFC President Dana White recently confirmed that Nate Diaz is open to returning to the promotion this year and is likely to join the UFC's lightweight division. While it is yet to be known who Diaz will face upon his return to the UFC, Conor McGregor remains an obvious option.

There have been plenty of talks of a potential third fight between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor. Even in the lead-up to his rematch against Dustin Poirier, the Irishman mentioned Diaz as a potential next opponent.