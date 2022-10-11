"#17 needs his a** whooped" - Nate Diaz reacts to Davante Adams violently shoving cameraman after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs

Nate Diaz didn't seem to appreciate the unsportsmanlike behavior of Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams

Adams was frustrated after his squad's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, he took out his frustrations on an unassuming cameraman.

As he was making his way back to the locker room after the game, Adams shoved a cameraman, who fell to the ground. The athlete later apologized for his actions, but many, including Diaz, didn't think his apology was enough.

Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat Davante Adams learned this behavior in Green Bay. Shame Davante Adams learned this behavior in Green Bay. Shame https://t.co/SAd6GWujBN

The former UFC superstar took to social media to take an apparent shot at the wide receiver. On Twitter, Diaz wrote:

"#17 need his a** whooped. Ninergang"

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

Ninergang 🏼 #17 need his ass whoopedNinergang #17 need his ass whooped Ninergang 👊🏼

Diaz didn't outright mention Adams by name. However, he did call out Adam's jersey number, making it difficult to believe that the Stockton native was referring to someone else.

The 37-year-old MMA veteran recently confirmed his departure from the promotion he has called home for decades after beating Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279. He has since hinted at joining another MMA promotion and pursuing a career in professional boxing.

Nate Diaz KO's NFL mascot at San Francisco 49ers game

Nate Diaz appears to be enjoying his post-UFC days. He was recently spotted at a San Francisco 49ers game, where he seemed to be in high spirits. Diaz even showed a lighter side of himself by sharing a hilarious interaction with 49ers mascot Sourdough Sam.

In a video that went viral, Diaz can be seen playfully knocking out the mascot and then taking his championship belt. The Stockton fighter then had a good laugh as he walked around with the 49ers-themed championship belt.

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Looks like Nate Diaz had his first post-UFC fight tonight. Won a title, too. (h/t @NickMcD209 on Instagram) Looks like Nate Diaz had his first post-UFC fight tonight. Won a title, too. (h/t @NickMcD209 on Instagram) https://t.co/WMLD5i7RYX

It's no secret that Diaz will return to prizefighting soon, one way or another. There hasn't been any news about who he's going to fight, but there has been a longstanding rumor of a matchup between Diaz and Jake Paul. During an interview with iD Boxing, he was asked about his thoughts on fighting Jake Paul, to which he replied:

"He [Jake Paul] is for sure one of the options. He’s doing big stuff. He’s doing big things. He’s got a big fight ahead of him. If he wins that, I’m sure people will be really impressed by it. And if Anderson does his thing on him, that’s impressive also. Now we’ve got a fight on his hands. I’m looking forward to it."

