Nate Diaz reacts after Dustin Poirier shuts down rumors of a potential fight against him at UFC 300 

Rumors of a fight between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz at UFC 300 recently gained a lot of traction online, but 'The Diamond' recently took to X to rule out any possibility of the bout taking place on the marquee 300 card.

A fan account, @NateDiazShadow, tagged Poirier on X and asked him if there was any chance he could end up facing Nate Diaz at UFC 300. They wrote:

"@DustinPoirier Champ- are you gonna face Nate on the UFC 300 card?? It's January- Give us a name!"

Dustin Poirier replied, saying:

"No it ain't happening"

The exchange was later shared on Instagram by ESPN MMA, and Nate Diaz took the opportunity to respond in the comments section.

He wrote:

"😂"

Check out Diaz's response:

Nate Diaz's comment

The fan account did ask Poirier to "give us a name," but 'The Diamond' simply stated that it wasn't happening. As a result, it's unclear if Poirier is referring to him appearing on the 300 card, or him facing Diaz specifically.

Regardless, the rumours of a Poirier-Diaz bout for the 300 card can certainly be put to rest. The two were scheduled to face each other back in 2018, but Poirier ended up withdrawing due to an injury. Since then, the rumors of a bout between the two have been constant.

Nate Diaz hints at UFC 300 return with a pair of cryptic tweets

Nate Diaz recently took to X and hinted at a return to the UFC at UFC 300, which goes down on April 13th, 2024 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

First, he wrote:

"UFC 300 would be tight but there’s nobody to fight"

He then followed this up with a GIF from the fifth round of his fight against Leon Edwards in which Diaz can be seen taunting Edwards after hurting him.

Check out the tweets here:

Whether the second tweet is a direct callout to Leon Edwards or not is unclear. Leon Edwards has stated that he would like to defend his belt at UFC 300, but given Edwards' champion status, he will most likely face one of the top contenders at welterweight.