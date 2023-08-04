Nate Diaz recalls why he gave Donald Cerrone the bird before the last round of their UFC fight - "That is rude and unprofessional"

Nate Diaz and Daniel Cerrone's bad blood is one of the most heated episodes in the UFC's history. Diaz has a reputation for following manic ways of trash-talking and in-ring performances, part of which was him flipping Donald Cerrone in their fight.

Reflecting back on the incident while talking to the FULL SEND PODCAST, Diaz said:

"Cowboy came out and they were about to start the fight, and, the ref was like, if you wanna say something, say something now. I forget what they said man if you got something to say say it now if not whatever and he just was like f**k you and I was like that was rude and unprofessional."

He added:

"Then we did the fight and then two rounds and I whipped his a** the whole time and in the third round I got up and just seen him looking like he was having just the worst times, I was like f**k you look at you now mother f***er and that was funny."

At the UFC 141 pre-fight presser, the Stockton native smacked the 'Cowboy,'s hat off of Donald Cerrone's head and shoved him. In the fight, the same level of animosity continued; in rounds two and three, Diaz double-flipped Cerrone, a more severe version of the act that Cerrone had given him earlier. Nate Diaz won the fight with a convincing unanimous decision with scores of 30-27, 30-27, and 28, 29.

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul's team trade punches at the pre-fight faceoff

Moments after Jake Paul and Nate Diaz finished their ceremonial faceoff, a brawl ensued. The security teams of both the respective fighters traded blows and shoved each other after things heated up between Diaz and Paul. Before the fighters could have locked horns at the American Airlines Center, punches and shoving were exhibited in full glare at the event.

Things reached a tipping point in the conference when a member of Paul's Betr media team apparently miffed Diaz with a question, quipping that he couldn't wait to watch Paul knock Diaz out. It was the same person who made a reference to Nick Diaz in an earlier press interaction in May.

Looks like it was NDA and some security going at it. Punches thrown.



Chaos.



#PaulDiaz pic.twitter.com/AUGXmtJkQO A brawl breaks out during the Nate Diaz and Jake Paul faceoff!Looks like it was NDA and some security going at it. Punches thrown.Chaos.