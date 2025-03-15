Nate Diaz reveals his favorite slaps, including one against Conor McGregor: "I was like, what!"

Nate Diaz recently revealed his favorite slaps, including one against former two-division champion Conor McGregor. Diaz is known for his unfiltered nature both inside and outside the octagon.

One of his most popular moves, the Stockton Slap, which his brother Nick previously used, is often used to mock opponents and disrupt their rhythm. In a recent interview with Full Violence, Nate was asked about his favorite slap he ever landed.

The Stockton native revealed that his slap against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 remains his favorite. He also mentioned that slapping McGregor was a funny moment, saying:

"I slapped a lot of them f**kers up. I like when I slapped Leon Edwards, remember? I slapped him [demonstrating strikes]. Yeah, I was like, 'What, damn.' Conor's f**king a*s, remember? I slapped him when he was hitting me and running, and b**ch, and I smacked him and like, 'F**k yeah, f**king me? You just got slapped.' That's funny."

Check out Nate Diaz’s comments below (7:05):

Diaz and McGregor squared off on two occasions, with the former winning by submission at UFC 196 and ‘The Notorious’ securing a majority decision victory at UFC 202. Their rivalry is considered one of the greatest in UFC history.

Nate Diaz shares thoughts on the current UFC scene and teases a potential return

In the aforementioned interview, Nate Diaz reflected on the current UFC fighters and labeled them "boring." He emphasized that he and Conor McGregor left a lasting impact on the UFC that other fighters have been unable to replicate.

Diaz also expressed his desire to return to the UFC but made it clear that he wants to fight for something significant, like a title, rather than just a regular bout. He said:

"The legacy I don’t think about it as done. I think it’s underrated, and I think there’s like f**king I think I left more of an impact than a lot of these f*cking, anybody has, really. I mean, Conor [McGregor] has in a way, and then you get like, my brother did – but all that sh*t gets forgotten about too."

He continued:

“Well, everybody’s boring right now, so I’m trying to do other sh*t for the moment. But like, I want to go back and get a UFC title. I don’t want to fight for nothing, you know? I want to fight for something." [8:34]

