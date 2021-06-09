Nate Diaz talks about the possibility of older brother Nick cornering him at UFC 263

Speaking to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, UFC fighter Nate Diaz said there's a chance that his big brother Nick Diaz will be cornering him for his upcoming fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 263:

"I don't know if he'll be in my corner. It's a possibility. He's out here right now though, so it's cool. He's here at the house," said Nate Diaz.

When Iole asked Diaz whether he knew anything about his brother Nick's return to the octagon, Nate said:

"I don't. I know as much as you know."

You can watch the video below:

Dana White says Nick Diaz may fight in 2021

Speaking to Kevin Iole, UFC president Dana White said that it is possible that we might see Nick Diaz back in the octagon in 2021:

"It's looking like he might fight this year. You know me. Everytime you ask me, I say 'No! No! No!'. He actually might fight this year. We'll see how this thing plays out," said Dana White.

When asked about the weight division at which Diaz will be competing, Dana White said:

"I'm assuming he'll come back at 170. I don't think he'd wanna fight at 185 here. I get it he wanted to do the Anderson Silva thing but you don't wanna fight at 185. No way, especially after not fighting for six years. 170 is bad enough."

Nick Diaz has been posting training pictures and videos on his Instagram account. The posts reveal Diaz is in good shape and seemingly ready for a comeback.

Kamaru Usman is open to fighting Nate Diaz for the UFC welterweight title

Speaking to Marc Raimondi, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman expressed interest in fighting Nate Diaz:

"Absolutely...These are just fun fights for me. Whether it's Nate, whether it's Leon, whether it's...Covington, they are all fun fights for me."

To be a potential title challenger, Nate Diaz will have to beat Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

