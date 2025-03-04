Nate Diaz's meetup with 'Garcelle and friends' has UFC reporter Megan Olivi buzzing

UFC reporter Megan Olivi was buzzing after seeing Nate Diaz's latest post featuring The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actress Garcelle Beauvais. Diaz was last seen in action in a boxing bout against Jorge Masvidal last July.

Diaz took to Instagram and shared a snap of himself with Beauvais, captioning the post:

“Was nice to meet the beautiful @garcelle and friends. Real G. Real house wives. Fancy.”

This post left MMA fans abuzz after seeing Diaz with The Real Housewives actress. It also caught the attention of Olivi, the UFC reporter, who reshared the post on her Instagram story and expressed her excitement, writing:

“My two worlds collide. UFC and Real Housewives.”

Check out the screenshot of Megan Olivi’s Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Megan Olivi’s Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @meganolivi on Instagram]

The Real Housewives is a massively popular reality television series in America and is often referenced in popular culture and memes.

Veteran actor talks about Nate Diaz’s role in upcoming film 'Busboys'

UFC fighters making apearances in films has become a growing trend thanks to the massive fan following they bring with them. Recently, UFC superstar Conor McGregor starred opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House (2024).

MMA legends like Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre were also seen in the Netflix series, The Cage. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz is set to appear in Busboys, a comedy film, alongside Theo Von and David Spade, among others.

Speaking on the Superfly podcast, David Spade discussed Nate Diaz’s reputation for getting into street fights, saying:

"I just got off of Busboys. Look at that greasy hair. The [former] UFC fighter, Nate Diaz, was the first person we said, 'cast.' He is exactly what you think. He's got arms like this [mimics Diaz's pose], he's got a guy if he accidentally gets into a fight, the guy just films him. He'll beat up anyone, and he doesn't care at all."

Check out David Sapde’s comments below:

