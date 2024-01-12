Nate Diaz's UFC 300 pitch is a proven dream fight of every MMA fan - "An actual PPV I would drop money for"

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz has pitched a massive fight for UFC 300.

Diaz recently took to X to pitch a fight against Conor McGregor for the historic UFC 300 card. Diaz and McGregor crossed paths for the first time at UFC 196. On the night, the former UFC superstar secured an upset defeat by submitting the Irishman in the second round.

The two were later scheduled to headline UFC 200, however, the fight fell apart after 'The Notorious' refused to show up for promotional activities.

The highly anticipated rematch was later rescheduled for UFC 202 and McGregor went on to win the bout via majority decision. Having missed out on being a part of UFC 200, the 38-year-old is seemingly open to the idea of a trilogy bout at the upcoming UFC 300.

Speaking about it on X, Diaz said:

"I was supposed to headline UFC 200. Headline UFC 300 would be better"

Expand Tweet

Diaz's pitch was quick to garner a lot of attention on social media. Fans flooded the comment section while expressing their excitement for a potential trilogy between the two. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Nate V Conor 3 is an actual PPV I would drop money for"

"I'd pay to see that"

"I agree. That's a more entertaining one than Chandler anyway."

Fan reactions to Nate Diaz's post

Is Nate Diaz fighting Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match?

Nate Diaz walked away from the UFC following his fight against Tony Ferguson in 2022. Diaz then made his pro-boxing debut against Jake Paul last year and lost the bout via unanimous decision.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Diaz's next fight. While an MMA fight against Paul in the PFL looked like a possibility at one point, it now looks like the 38-year-old would face a former foe inside the squared circle.

Expand Tweet

While an official announcement is awaited, it is being reported that Diaz would face Jorge Masvidal in a boxing matchup in March this year. The two engaged in a thrilling bout back at UFC 244 for the BMF title.

On the night, Masvidal won via doctor's stoppage at the end of the third round. That said, a potential rematch between the two will certainly garner a lot of eyeballs if and when it ends up happening.