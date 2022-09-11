F*** you motherf***er, who gave you my number - Nate Diaz jokingly details how a phone call with Conor McGregor would go at UFC 279 presser

Nate Diaz is now a free agent following his fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. The Stockton slugger has finally gotten his wish to be a free man and has already spoken about his plans post-UFC on numerous occasions.

One of the options being discussed is a third fight with Conor McGregor, possibly in the boxing ring. The pair currently sits at 1-1 in MMA and may look to change the format of their potential trilogy fight.

Nate Diaz appeared for his post-fight press conference and was asked by the media if McGregor had contacted him personally about arranging a third fight.

The Stockton native responded with the following:

"We're supposed to fight dawg I ain't talking to that motherf*cker. What you talking about? 'Hey, how you doing? Wanna fight on... F*ck you motherf*cker, you called my phone? Who gave you my number?' That's how the call would go. What about you? You ever set up a fight with a guy on the phone?"

Nate Diaz dismissed the idea of being contacted personally by McGregor, but he did agree that a tilogy fight would be organized. This is something MMA fans across the world would love to see, even if it were to be with 16-ounce gloves instead.

Nate Diaz explains what it feels like to finally be a free agent

Nate Diaz and the UFC have had issues over contracts and potential opponents, among other things in the past. However, Diaz has now completed his current UFC contract and is officially a free agent.

It must be a foreign feeling to the Stockton native, having fought in the UFC since 2007. But now a free man, Diaz is excited for the future. He was joined by the media following his victory at UFC 279 and was asked if he would consider fighting in other countries now that he is able to.

Diaz responded by saying:

"Everything's an option right now, and that's the best part of being a free agent. I've felt trapped for a long time, like I said, they offered me the world and I'm like, 'All I want is out.' Even if I resign tomorrow, it feels good to be where I'm at."

It will be fascinating to see what Nate Diaz chooses to do next. He went out on a high and will have momentum on his side in whatever he does in the future.

