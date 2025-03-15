Nate Diaz shares unfiltered take on UFC's current star power, issues verdict on potential octagon return: "Everybody’s boring right now"

Nate Diaz believes that the UFC now lacks star power, but he still has ambitions to return to the octagon and win a belt.

The Stockton native fought the last fight of his UFC contract against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 and won via a guillotine choke submission in round four. After leaving the UFC, Diaz entered the boxing world and made his professional debut against Jake Paul in 2023, losing via unanimous decision.

In 2024, Diaz won the first boxing fight of his career via majority decision, against former foe Jorge Masvidal. The 39-year-old feels he has unfinished business in the UFC and wants to rejoin the world's premier MMA promotion. He believes he has had a greater influence on the sport than many others currently on the roster.

In an interview with Full Violence, Diaz said:

"The legacy I don’t think about it as done. I think it’s underrated, and I think there’s like f**king I think I left more of an impact than a lot of these f*cking, anybody has, really. I mean, Conor [McGregor] has in a way, and then you get like, my brother did – but all that sh*t gets forgotten about too."

Although Diaz wants to return and win a UFC title, he believes there aren't any exciting matchups for him.

“Well, everybody’s boring right now, so I’m trying to do other sh*t for the moment. But like, I want to go back and get a UFC title. I don’t want to fight for nothing, you know? I want to fight for something."

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below (8:34):

Nate Diaz teased a UFC return after his final octagon appearance

Following his victory over Tony Ferguson, Nate Diaz declared his desire to move on and show fighters how to transition to another sport successfully.

In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan at UFC 279, Diaz made it clear that he still intends to return to the UFC and that the promotion's title is still the "best title in the world." He said:

“I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport how you’re supposed to do it... I’m going take over another profession and become the best at that. Show everybody I’m the best at that and then I’m going to be right the f**k back here to get a motherf**king UFC title. The best title in the world.”

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below (2:34):

