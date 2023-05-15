Nate Diaz is a man of few words and rarely ever spends time praising his fellow fighters, but that wasn't the case when the star opened up about Leon Edwards during a recent interview. The two previously met in the octagon, in which the Brit came out on top via decision following a scare late in the final round.

The Stockton native recently found himself in legal trouble after being involved in a street brawl that led to the former UFC star choking a Logan Paul lookalike unconscious. Despite stepping away from the octagon, the former title challenger aims to return to the company and capture gold before retiring from combat sports.

While on the topic of Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz shed praise on the welterweight king by announcing his hope that the Birmingham man manages to keep hold of the title:

"I don't think I'm over him either, too. He's a great fighter also. It'd be cool if he hung onto it [the UFC welterweight title] for a while and he deserves it. He trains hard and he works hard."

Nate Diaz is currently preparing to make his professional boxing debut when he collides with the uber-popular Jake Paul later this year. The YouTuber has been calling out the MMA veteran for a number of years and will finally get the chance to prove himself once they meet in the squared circle in Dallas, Texas, on August 5th.

Many believe the 38-year-old has unfinished business in the UFC, and the majority want him to finish his trilogy with Conor McGregor before he hangs up his gloves for good.

Check out what Diaz had to say regarding Leon Edwards and his welterweight reign in the video below.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



's interview: Nate Diaz says former foe Leon Edwards "deserves" to hold the UFC welterweight title for a long time. @MikeBohn 's interview: bit.ly/41DJBEb Nate Diaz says former foe Leon Edwards "deserves" to hold the UFC welterweight title for a long time. 👏@MikeBohn's interview: bit.ly/41DJBEb https://t.co/cArGt4GXir

When will Leon Edwards put his UFC title on the line next?

Although no date has been confirmed as of yet, Leon Edwards reportedly has his next two potential opponents lined up and could have his hands full if he hopes to hang on to the 170 lb throne.

According to Dana White, Colby Covington has earned the chance to be next in line for the title and will get that chance later this year, despite the champion's disapproval of the fight.

Belal Muhammad will then be awarded a shot at either 'Chaos' or Edwards in the following championship bout. The grappler earned that opportunity in his co-main event win over Gilbert Burns last time out.

Poll : 0 votes