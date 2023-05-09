Nate Diaz recently clapped back and straightened out Jake Paul's employee for disrespectfully calling out his brother, Nick.

During the press conference for Paul vs. Diaz, one of the YouTuber-turned-boxer's employees used the media availability to attempt a callout of the former Strikeforce welterweight champion. Derek from Betr Media said he was trying to get on the undercard and compete at the event before targeting the Stockton native's brother.

He said:

"Nate, I'm actually a boxer myself and I've been trying to get into this undercard. I am just wondering if you think I could fight your brother Nick? If he's anything like you, I think I'd beat his fu*kin a*s."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @DAZNBoxing] Nate Diaz gets annoyed by a Jake Paul employee trolling him at their press conference by threatening to beat up his brother Nick Diaz… Nate Diaz gets annoyed by a Jake Paul employee trolling him at their press conference by threatening to beat up his brother Nick Diaz…[🎥 @DAZNBoxing] https://t.co/NQYpGFEHAL

The former TUF winner clearly wasn't amused and quickly put Paul's employee on blast for disrespecting his brother. He higlighted that his team was in attendance and warned him about making such comments:

"Brother, what are you just gonna walk around the streets or some sh*t? You know all my homeboys see you right now? That was stupid...Yeah, that was stupid...Hey Derek from Betr Media, stupid a*s motherf***er."

Fortunately for all involved, the situation didn't escalate, and the press conference continued with the next question.

Nate Diaz opens up about pursuing a boxing fight with Jake Paul

Nate Diaz recently opened up about his decision to pursue a boxing fight with Jake Paul rather than sign a new deal with the UFC after fighting out his contract.

During the aforementioned press conference, Diaz complimented Paul for what he has been able to do in boxing with his fights and promotion. He mentioned that he wanted to get out of his UFC contract for a while because he wanted to showcase his boxing skills.

The Stockton native said:

"I've been trying to get out of the UFC for a long time cause I knew what I was worth, what fighters are worth, and what I should do. It was a long road...He [Jake Paul] was doing the biggest and the best things out.. and I was glad I had a worthy opponent to make an attack on as soon as I got out."

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman

#PaulDiaz Nate Diaz on why he chose an 8-round boxing match with Jake Paul to be his first fight post UFC. Nate Diaz on why he chose an 8-round boxing match with Jake Paul to be his first fight post UFC.#PaulDiaz https://t.co/Sz50fvgzpH

Poll : 0 votes