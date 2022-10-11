Nate Diaz hints at WWE debut as he poses with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon – "We’ll see what’s 'bout to happen next"

Following his UFC 279 fourth-round submission victory over Tony Ferguson, Nate Diaz became a free agent. Many have speculated on the next move for the younger Diaz brother, and recently he may have given a hint about the next chapter in his career.

Nate Diaz recently shared a photo on his Instagram. He can be seen posing with recently retired WWE Hall of Famer Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, daughter of long-time WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Triple H is currently WWE's Chief Content Officer, while McMahon serves as the promotion's co-CEO.

The caption added to the photo by Diaz suggests that Diaz just might venture into pro wrestling:

"We'll see what's bout to happen next."

Take a look at the post below:

There has been plenty of speculation that Diaz could make a move to Bellator or participate in a boxing match against Jake Paul. Instead, it appears that his first post-UFC fight could take place in the WWE.

Former UFC contender and current analyst Chael Sonnen believes that a UFC return for Diaz shouldn't be counted out. The UFC maintains the right to exclusively negotiate with Diaz for three months upon the completion of his contract. Due to this, it is unlikely that Diaz's next move will be announced before that period expires in December.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani A note on any story about a promoter/promotion talking to Nathan Diaz right now: don’t believe it. Not true. It’s actually illegal.



Diaz is in an exclusive three-month negotiation period with the UFC. Meaning he can’t talk to anyone. And he hasn’t talked to anyone. A note on any story about a promoter/promotion talking to Nathan Diaz right now: don’t believe it. Not true. It’s actually illegal. Diaz is in an exclusive three-month negotiation period with the UFC. Meaning he can’t talk to anyone. And he hasn’t talked to anyone.

Conor McGregor calls Nate Diaz his toughest opponent

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor's rivalry was amongst the biggest in mixed martial arts history. During a recent #AskNotorious Twitter session, the former double-champ labeled Diaz as his toughest opponent.

It is no surprise that McGregor chose Diaz, who handed him his first ever UFC loss. The two fighters had two iconic bouts at UFC 196 and UFC 202 in 2016. While Diaz was victorious in the first matchup, submitting McGregor in the second round, Conor would get revenge five months later with a victory via majority decision.

Both fights were awarded Fight of the Night honors. The two fights are also amongst the top five highest selling pay-per-view events in UFC history. Fans voted their UFC 202 clash as the greatest fight in UFC history.

UFC @ufc







#UFC25Years The Greatest UFC fight of all-time - as voted on by YOU! @NateDiaz209 vs @TheNotoriousMMA 2 - UFC 202 - Aug. 20, 2016 The Greatest UFC fight of all-time - as voted on by YOU!🏆 @NateDiaz209 vs @TheNotoriousMMA 2 - UFC 202 - Aug. 20, 2016 🏆 #UFC25Years https://t.co/vjdEPwJzMY

While McGregor has been inactive due to a leg break at UFC 264, he has claimed in the past that a trilogy matchup with Diaz will happen. With Diaz's UFC contract over, many have speculated that their trilogy could take place in a boxing ring.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Congrats Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations with the UFC, and as a bonafide superstar goer. An incredible feat. Fair play.

Our trilogy will happen. Congrats Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations with the UFC, and as a bonafide superstar goer. An incredible feat. Fair play. Our trilogy will happen.

Poll : 0 votes