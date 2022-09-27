"There's a reason that Dana puts the 3 months, the exclusivity" - Chael Sonnen explains why clause in UFC contract may help retain Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou

Chael Sonnen recently expounded on the significance of the exclusivity clause in Nate Diaz's contract after the Stockton native fought out his current UFC contract at UFC 279.

Sonnen shed light on the fact that the same clause could very much help the UFC retain its superstars like Diaz and heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Although Diaz hasn't been unambigous about his plans and has hinted at taking over another sport, Bellator CEO Scott Coker has apparently approached the UFC superstar.

Sonnen claimed that such interest from other organizations, coupled with the prospect of reaching a contractual agreement to retain their fighters, are the reasons why the exclusivity clause is set in the first place:

"Sometimes when that's [contract] done and you go out of your way, you’re like, 'Okay, I’ve exhausted the contract. I'm free.' Well, you are actually more susceptible at that point to start hearing and start seeing some of these other things."

Sonnen added:

"Now that Nate [Diaz] got what he wants with the exhaustion of his contract, there’s a reason that Dana puts that 3-months, the exclusivity. Dana's not done talking to Nate. Dana's not done talking to Francis Ngannou."

Bellator CEO Scott Coker clears the air on reaching out to Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz's next move in combat sports has been the talk of the town, and the Stockton native is soaking up every bit of publicity he's been receiving from the community. Most recently, he was seen alongside WWE royalty 'Triple H' and Stephanie McMahon at the Canelo vs. GGG 3 fight.

While Bellator CEO Scott Coker claimed that he's been trying to lure Nate Diaz to his promotion, MMA reporter Ariel Helwani pointed out that he still has the exclusivity clause left under his contract. Helwani tweeted:

"A note on any story about a promoter/promotion talking to Nathan Diaz right now: don’t believe it. Not true. It’s actually illegal. Diaz is in an exclusive three-month negotiation period with the UFC. Meaning he can’t talk to anyone. And he hasn’t talked to anyone."

Diaz is in an exclusive three-month negotiation period with the UFC. Meaning he can’t talk to anyone. And he hasn’t talked to anyone. A note on any story about a promoter/promotion talking to Nathan Diaz right now: don’t believe it. Not true. It’s actually illegal. Diaz is in an exclusive three-month negotiation period with the UFC. Meaning he can’t talk to anyone. And he hasn’t talked to anyone.

Coker cleared the air after Bellator 285, which took place at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

"My guys reached out to the management [of Nate Diaz] and the management came back and said, ‘Look, he still has an exclusive negotiation period.' So, let’s see how that plays out.”

