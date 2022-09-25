"Let's see how it plays out"- Scott Coker has his eyes on Nate Diaz; plans to approach him after his exclusive negotiation

Nate Diaz has fulfilled his contract with the UFC and is now seeking a huge deal elsewhere. It seems like Scott Coker wants to bring the megastar over to Bellator.

Following his win over Tony Ferguson, the welterweight hopped on the mic and gave yet another iconic speech before announcing his intention to leave the UFC and venture into something new. The TUF 5 winner ended his time with the promotion with a spectacular guillotine choke win over the high-level BJJ Black Belt in Ferguson.

In the aftermath of Bellator 285, Scott Coker expressed his interest in Nate Diaz. He explained that his team will wait for the fighter's exclusive negotiation period to end before potentially making a move for him.

"Well here's the thing. My guys reached out to the [Diaz] management and their manager came back and said, 'Look, he still has an exclusive negotiation period.' And so, let's see how that plays out."

Given the fact that Coker did reach out in attempts to strike a deal with the veteran proves he's thrilled at the thought of the 37-year-old competing inside a Bellator cage in the near future.

Nate Diaz will be presented with a plethora of options when he's ready to negotiate his return to combat sports. For now the California-born warrior will likely focus his time on getting his new 'Real Fight Inc.' company off the ground.

Check out what Scott Coker had to say about the potential forthcoming signing for Bellator in the video below.

Who could Nate Diaz fight in Bellator?

If Nate Diaz does return to mixed martial arts and strikes a deal with Scott Coker, Bellator will have no hard time in finding fun fights for the legend.

While the welterweight class is stacked with young, hungry fighters, the promotion also has its fair share of vets for the Stockton-native to come up against. Each one poses a different stylistic threat.

An unlikely but intriguing matchup would see the 34-fight veteran test his elite jiu-jitsu game against the controversial Dillon Danis, a man who prides himself on being able to submit anybody in the world.

A fight big enough to headline an entire Bellator card would be Nate Diaz stepping into the cage against fellow veteran Douglas Lima, who would pose a constant challenge to the MMA icon on the feet.

