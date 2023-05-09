Nate Diaz recently revealed the reason why he decided to accept a fight against Jake Paul and why he wanted to get out of his UFC contract.

During the press conference for his upcoming boxing fight with Paul, Diaz elaborated on his approach to who he agrees to fight. He mentioned that he has always targeted the biggest names and best fighters because that's what motivates him and was what factored into his decision to leave the UFC.

"My plan in fighting is always fighting the biggest name and the best fighters there are. I've been trying to get out of the UFC for a long time cause I knew what I was worth, what fighters are worth, and what I should do. It was a long road."

The former TUF winner also brought up that 'The Problem Child' was doing a great job with generating interest in his bouts. Nate Diaz mentioned that Paul is a worthy opponent to target as soon as he officially became a free agent, saying:

"When I was on the way out, he [Jake Paul] was doing the biggest and the best things out...outside for fighting and in fighting and I was glad I had a worthy opponent to make an attack on as soon as I got out."

Diaz clearly sees a fight with 'The Problem Child' as an opportunity to showcase his boxing skills as well as a lucrative fight outside the UFC.

Nate Diaz intends to return to UFC after fighting Jake Paul

Nate Diaz outlined his future plans and noted that he intends to return to the UFC in the near future.

During the press conference for his upcoming boxing bout with Jake Paul, the Stockton native was asked whether an MMA bout against 'The Problem Child' would interest him. However, Diaz mentioned that he will likely return to the UFC and has title aspirations when he does so.

"I'm gonna go back to the UFC probably fight the champion [Leon Edwards or whoever is the welterweight champion]. I'm here to showcase my boxing skills that motherf***ers don't know about."

