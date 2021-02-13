Nate Diaz targets Dustin Poirier amidst talks of The Diamond pursuing a Conor McGregor UFC trilogy fight

Nate Diaz has targeted Dustin Poirier amidst talks of The Diamond purportedly pursuing a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor.

After recently challenging the high-ranking UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier to a fight at welterweight, Nate Diaz has voiced his displeasure over ongoing talks of Poirier potentially facing Conor McGregor in a trilogy fight this summer.

I’m training to whoop ur ass next.

Be about it don’t talk about it 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/M7FKHvIbFu — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 24, 2021

A fight closer to my natural weight sounds like a great idea — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 9, 2021

“Don’t forget who started this G sh*t. The real uncrowned King. No rematches ever given. Dustin, you do what you're told by your daddies, u lil b*tch,” posted Nate Diaz in a recent social media post.

Nate Diaz had recently opened up on a myriad range of topics during an interview with Ariel Helwani on the Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

During the interview, Diaz revealed that he’d like his next fight to be against either Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier. While both Oliveira and Poirier currently compete at lightweight, Diaz said that he wants to face them at welterweight.

Additionally, Dustin Poirier had recently put forth a tweet, suggesting he’d like to fight at a weight class that’s closer to his natural weight. That led many to believe that Poirier was alluding to a potential welterweight bout between him and Nate Diaz.

However, UFC president Dana White has now suggested that the promotion is leaning towards booking a trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor later in the summer.

Nate Diaz, seemingly unhappy about the new development, has taken to Instagram with a series of posts.

The first one was of him submitting Conor McGregor at UFC 196. The second was regarding the cancellation of his UFC 230 lightweight bout with Dustin Poirier after the latter pulled out due to injury. And the third was about a news article regarding an incident where Nate Diaz reportedly slapped Khabib Nurmagomedov at an MMA event.

Dustin Poirier vs Nate Diaz – The clash of fan-favourites that’s yet to come to fruition

Dustin Poirier’s most recent fight was a lightweight bout against Conor McGregor at UFC 257 last month. Poirier won that fight via a second-round TKO, levelling the pair's head-to-head after Conor McGregor had beaten the American in a first-round TKO in 2014.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz last fought in welterweight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November 2019. The bout, which was for the BMF title, witnessed Masvidal defeat Diaz in a third-round TKO.

Presently, the consensus is that Dustin Poirier is likely to fight Conor McGregor in a trilogy matchup in the summer. The winner could then fight for the UFC lightweight title. On the contrary, Nate Diaz’s next opponent and comeback date remain shrouded in uncertainty.

Would you like to see Dustin Poirier fight Nate Diaz? Sound off in the comments.

"We're 1 and 1, maybe we have to do it again."



💎 @DustinPoirier really did THAT! #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/w1VtQSQgev — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 24, 2021