"A fight closer to my natural weight"- Dustin Poirier appears to be interested in fighting Nate Diaz at welterweight

Nate Diaz has expressed interest in a fight against Dustin Poirier at welterweight. The former interim UFC lightweight champion seems to agree with Diaz's statement and is willing to throw it down at 170.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Diaz played down talks of him returning as a lightweight. The Stockton Slugger claimed that the 155 division is dead to him, and he already owns it.

In response to Diaz's interest in fighting Dustin Poirier at welterweight, The Diamond took to social media and seems to be on the same wavelength for a potential future fight between the pair.

Poirier, who usually walks around at 170, wrote that a fight at his natural weight class would be great and something he remains interested in.

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were initially scheduled to fight at UFC 230 at lightweight. However, the fight was eventually canceled, and Diaz wouldn't fight in the UFC until 2019.

In his return fight, Nate defeated Anthony Pettis and immediately called out Jorge Masvidal, who was in attendance. The UFC capitalized on the callout, with Dana White and his team booking Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal for UFC 244 for the BMF Championship.

Nate Diaz hasn't fought in the UFC in over a year

Nate Diaz's last UFC fight was against Jorge Masvidal. The UFC 244 main event ended via a controversial doctor's stoppage, and Masvidal was declared the winner.

Since that fight, there have been talks between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal for a rematch. However, a trilogy fight between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor also tends to remain a possibility.

Nate Diaz says he's done with the "dead" lightweight division because he feels like he already owns it.



As for Diaz's personal preference, The West Coast Gangster remains interested in a showdown against either Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier at welterweight.

With 2-4 fights on his mind for 2021, Nate could end up fighting The Diamond for his return bout later this year.

If Diaz and Poirier are to join the stacked UFC welterweight division, things could get a lot more interesting for the 170-lbs division.

However, Poirier's move up to welterweight could create a different level of confusion at lightweight, especially with Khabib Nurmagomedov set to vacate the UFC lightweight title.