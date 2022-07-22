Nate Diaz Ultimate Fighter season: Which season was Diaz on?

Nate Diaz was on 'Team Pulver' during Season Five of The Ultimate Fighter. During the tournament bracket phase of the competition, Diaz submitted all of his opponents.

In the elimination round, the 37-year-old beat Rob Emerson via submission after just two rounds of fighting. After submitting Emerson, Diaz had to face Corey Hill. The result was still the same, only this time the fight was finished in just one round.

Watch the highlights of Diaz on The Ultimate Fighter here:

At this point, it was clear that the UFC had unearthed a future star with Nate Diaz. The Stockton-born fighter's personality was winning him fans and his amazing grappling ability was winning him fights.

Gray Maynard was Nate Diaz's next opponent. Once again, Diaz came out on top, submitting Maynard in the second round. In the season finale, Diaz unfortunately had an underwhelming victory against Manny Gamburyan, winning via a shoulder injury in the second round of the bout.

#UFCLondon on BT Sport @btsportufc



13 years later and Stockton's finest has won more Fight of the Night bonuses than anyone else in UFC history 🤑 #OnThisDay in 2007, @NateDiaz209 win The Ultimate Fighter 513 years later and Stockton's finest has won more Fight of the Night bonuses than anyone else in UFC history 🤑 #OnThisDay in 2007, @NateDiaz209 win The Ultimate Fighter 5 🏆13 years later and Stockton's finest has won more Fight of the Night bonuses than anyone else in UFC history 🤑 https://t.co/W2kn6I3n0t

After winning the competition, the Stockton native grew into one of the biggest stars in the MMA world. However, his era could be coming to an end. Diaz's next fight against Khamzat Chimaev in September is expected to be his final bout with the UFC.

Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Height, reach, weight and UFC record comparison

Since joining the UFC in 2007, Nate Diaz has proven himself to be a top contender within the organization. His next and possibly last UFC opponent will be Khamzat Chimaev.

The Chechen-born fighter stands at 188cm tall, which is 5cm taller than Diaz. Despite the height difference, the American has a longer reach at 193cm, which is 2cm longer than Chimaev's reach.

Both fighters last weighed in at 170lbs, which means there should be no advantage for either in that department. However, the major advantage for Diaz is his octagon experience.

Diaz has a UFC record of 15 wins and 11 losses. This statistic may not seem impressive, but the American has mostly fought against high-level opposition. His most recent opponents include the likes of Leon Edwards, Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor.

Khamzat Chimaev is currently undefeated in his professional MMA career, boasting a UFC record of five wins and no losses. However, his level of opposition has been nowhere near Diaz's. That said, Chimaev's latest win was against former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns.

