Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing rematch reportedly postponed to avoid UFC 302 scheduling clash

The much-anticipated boxing match between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will reportedly take place a month later than originally planned. Initially scheduled for June 1, the fight has been moved to July 6, 2024.

Additionally, the venue has seemingly shifted from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, to the Honda Center in Anaheim.

As per a report by MMA Mania, this delay is a strategic move to avoid competition from a major UFC event. The original June 1 date coincided with UFC 302, featuring a lightweight championship clash between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. Scheduling the boxing rematch alongside a marquee UFC event could have divided fight fans' attention and potentially impacted viewership for both events.

While Masvidal is still under contract with the UFC, he was granted permission to compete in this boxing match. However, a head-to-head with a significant UFC event wasn't ideal. The postponement ensures both the boxing rematch and UFC 302 receive the spotlight they deserve.

This isn't the only factor influencing the date change. June 1 also features a major boxing event headlined by Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Expand Tweet

How did Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz's previous fight at UFC 244 go down?

The 2019 bout between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz at UFC 244 was an entertaining brawl that ended in a controversial doctor's stoppage.

Masvidal appeared to be the one step ahead, outworking Diaz for three rounds. However, a cut above Diaz's eye early in the fight became a significant factor. Despite Diaz's insistence he could continue, the doctor halted the fight after the third round, awarding Masvidal a TKO victory.

The stoppage left both fighters frustrated. Masvidal, dominant throughout, wanted to finish the fight and even expressed interest in a rematch with Diaz immediately after.

Expand Tweet

This upcoming boxing match could be the chance for closure both fighters craved after their earlier encounter's unsatisfying conclusion.