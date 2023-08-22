"Naturally an a**hole" - When OnlyF*ns boxer Elle Brooke daringly compared herself to Conor McGregor

OnlyF*ns model Elle Brooke has successfully transitioned to boxing and believes she is similar to one of mixed martial arts biggest icons, Conor McGregor.

In an interview with TalkSport in July last year, Brooke compared herself to 'The Notorious'. She first discussed her foray into boxing and explained how she wants to continue in the field.

“To me, this is absolutely a hobby that I’m just enjoying at the moment. I don’t want to be known as that OnlyF*ns girl anymore. I want to be known for as Elle Brooke, good at something. I don’t need the money. I know that sounds so big headed, but I don’t need what I’m earning from this card. I make enough money from OnlyF*ns."

Elle Brooke then addressed her upcoming fight against AJ Bunker and compared her style of promoting a fight to Conor McGregor's loud, flamboyant style.

"She is so dry at selling a fight. She needs to go watch a bit of Tyson Fury, bit of Conor McGregor. Get a few hints of what it’s about. You can’t play the nice Anthony Joshua card because no one is watching you for your amazing skills. You have to be compensating in other ways... Yeah, I’m like McGregor, I need to talk like you! In a minute I’ll be like, ‘You dosser’, like Tyson Fury. Luckily for me, I’m just naturally a bit of a k**b to be honest. I’m naturally aggressive, naturally an a*****e, I think that combination works.”

Boxing champion Ebanie Bridges claims Elle Brooke could be a better boxer than some pros

IBF female bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges trained Elle Brooke for much of her amateur boxing career.

After a recent move away from Essex to Leeds, Bridges spoke about the bond she had formed with Brooke and also spoke of her potential as a boxer, claiming that the social media star could be better than some professionals.

"She's like my little buddy, like my best friend, she's like my little sister. So for me to make the move that I had to make, that was the hardest part for me to leave her. Because I loved watching her progression. She does so well, she works so hard, she listens to everything... She's really doing well and she keeps sending me videos and updates... Oh she could definitely turn pro one day. She'd be better than some of the pros that you see."

