"Nature is healing" - Fans react as BJJ savant Craig Jones reconciles with John Danaher and drops a three-word hint at squashing four-year-old beef

Craig Jones recently reunited with his former coach, John Danaher. Jones parted ways with Danaher's team, the Danaher Death Squad (DDS), in 2021 due to undisclosed internal disputes. The elite grappling group also featured BJJ star Gordon Ryan.

In the aftermath of the split, 'Kreg', along with Nicky Ryan, Nick Rodriguez, and Ethan Crelinsten, established their own gym, The B-Team, in Austin, Texas. Around the same time, Danaher and Ryan joined forces to launch their own academy in the city, naming it New Wave Jiu-Jitsu.

On Monday, Jones shared a striking Instagram post featuring a photo of himself shaking hands with Danaher, suggesting a potential end to their longstanding feud. He captioned:

"Systematically rebuilding bridges."

Check out Craig Jones' post below:

Fans responded to Jones seemingly repairing his relationship with Danaher with a mix of reactions, with many praising the reunion between the longtime duo.

One fan wrote:

"Nature is healing."

Another wrote:

"Nice of you to meet up with the 'Power Rangers' leader Zordon."

Another commented:

"Tell you - your beef with Gordon is highly entertaining. But a reconciliation with JD is simply wholesome."

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments on @craigjonesbjj on Instagram.

When Craig Jones suggested mistreatment by Gordon Ryan and John Danaher caused DDS breakup

Despite an informal agreement between The B-Team and New Wave Jiu-Jitsu to avoid discussing the circumstances of their 2021 split, tensions resurfaced last October when Gordon Ryan and Craig Jones engaged in a heated social media clash.

During his appearance on the Fight Back podcast, hosted by former UFC fighter Jake Shields, 'The King' accused Jones of maintaining a fake persona and claimed he was the primary reason behind the DDS' breakup.

Craig took to his Instagram stories to address the allegations, pushing back by hinting that misconduct from Ryan and John Danaher was a major factor in his decision to part ways. He said:

"Jake Shields' podcast with Gordon is f**king rock solid. Obviously, nothing but the truth... B-Team formed because John was just training us too hard, not because he was slapping the sh*t out of people, not because of the abuse Gordon was doing to people along with his partner. All those things [went] straight over their heads, me and Jake Shields had a f**king long conversation about this when the team broke up."

Check out Craig Jones' comments below:

Expand Tweet

