NBA star Jamal Murray bargains with Jon Jones at the 2023 ESPYs - "Don't choke me out" 

NBA star Jamal Murray was ready to share his Comeback Player of the Year award with Jon Jones.

The recently held ESPY Awards honored players with excellent performance over the past year. On the night, Jamal Murray was awarded the Comeback Player of the Year award after he played a pivotal role in Denver Nuggets' 2023 NBA championship-winning season. It is worth noting that it was his first season back after suffering an ACL tear.

While accepting the award, Jamal Murray joked about sharing the award with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones who made his comeback to the octagon following a three-year layoff against Ciryl Gane earlier this year. Murray further claimed that they could share the award together and said:

"Obviously my man Jon Jones. I was actually there to watch you win this, you know, comeback three years off. So we can share this together just don't choke me out, alright?"

Daniel Cormier speaks about Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

After winning the UFC heavyweight championship in his heavyweight debut earlier this year, Jones will return to the octagon to take on Stipe Miocic. The highly anticipated heavyweight matchup has been scheduled for UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden on November 11.

Discussing the same, Daniel Cormier recently shed some light on the matchup. It is worth noting that Cormier has fought both Jones and Miocic in the past. While talking about how 'Bones' has gotten slower in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier said:

"Because what we already know is that we do get a little bit of a slower version of Jon Jones. He is a little bit different than he was when he was a light heavyweight. No one could watch that fight against Ciryl and think any different. Because the left hand that the threw that ultimately led to the takedown was a lot slower. He even admits it, he goes ‘I gained 30 pounds, of course I’m going to be slower.’ But if Miocic is fast, if Miocic with his boxing background, Golden Gloves, is still fast, that could give Jones problems.”

