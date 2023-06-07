Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is set to go down in the squared circle on August 5 in what is expected to be an epic clash.

Diaz will make his boxing debut against 'The Problem Child', and his years of training with former light heavyweight boxing champion Andre Ward (32-0) could serve him well.

News has now emerged that NBA player Isaiah Hartenstein's girlfriend, Kourtney Kellar, will be one of the ring card girls for the boxing clash. Kellar will be joined by Raphaela Milagres, Calah Jackson and Whitney Clark as the four ring card girls for the evening.

The model took to Instagram to announce her involvement in the fight and said:

"#PaulDiaz. August 5th in Dallas, TX. See you there"

In preparation for the bout in August, Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions released a video of an incident that took place between the fighters' teams. The scuffle occured prior to the Cleveland native's bout with Anderson Silva.

Most Valuable Promotions took to Twitter and said:

"This fight has been brewing for a long time. Both men respect each other for their in ring/cage accomplishments, but despise each other outside of. This is MVP. This is Real Fight. This is War!"

Andre Ward analyzes Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz - "A tougher fight than people realize"

Boxing great Andre Ward, who has worked extensively with Nate and Nick Diaz, recently broke down the matchup between the Stockton native and 'The Problem Child'.

Ward believes that Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz will be far closer than people expect. The stark contrast between the athleticism of the two fighters has led many to believe that 'The Problem Child' will defeat Diaz without issue.

However, Andre Ward knows that the bout will be a competitive affair.

The former boxing champion recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and broke down Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz. He said:

"[Nate] has got some miles on him. He's been around a long time so he's got to show that he can take a shot from Jake Paul. Jake has a natural right hand, it's got power on it. If he can take that right hand from Jake Paul, it's gonna be a tougher fight than people realize."

