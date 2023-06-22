"Need to attend conferences" - ABC Certified Judge "bothered immensely" by recent judging controversies in the UFC

An ABC-certified judge recently hosted a Q&A on Reddit and provided more clarity for fans looking for answers on some of the most recent controversial decisions in the UFC.

The judge took to the social media platform using the handle @V01D3DOfficial and announced that he would answer questions the best he can. He noted that he would be doing so anonymously as judges openly discussing the matter is viewed in a negative light:

"I am doing an AMA. I am choosing to stay anonymous as this is frowned upon but I have been a certified Judge and feel like something should be done and some questions answered with state of the sport lately. Ask away and I will answer the best I can."

A number of UFC fans asked whether the current scoring system is effective and if there are any alternative methods that would help improve judging in the sport. When a fan asked for their opinion on the recent controversies, the judges were very open and transparent with their response, writing:

"I am bothered immensely by what we see every week. I think that more officials need to attend conferences like the ABC in Vegas. There are too many times that it looks like they are watching different fights." [@V01D3DOfficial - Reddit]

It remains to be seen whether there will be changes to the current judging model if controversial decisions continue to occur not only in major promotions like UFC and Bellator but also in regional promotions.

What is the viewing experience like for an MMA judge at a UFC event?

One would assume that MMA judges have the best seat in the arena when working on UFC events, but it doesn't appear to be the case.

During the aforementioned Reddit Q&A, the anonymous ABC credentialed MMA judge was asked whether viewing the sport is better as a fan rather than a judge. They responded by describing what the live viewing experience is like from their cage-side location, writing:

"Generally when watching the sport I am always seeing it as a judge and pay attention to who I think is winning at any given point. I think cage side is a great spot but a lot of promoters sell cage side tables and it’s an issue with too many drunks trying to chat it up and yelling at fighters." [@V01D3DOfficial - Reddit]

