"Need to stay committed" - Fans voice support for Ryan Garcia against those who turned on him after Gervonta Davis loss

Ryan Garcia suffered his first loss in professional boxing against Gervonta Davis in April after being hit with a crippling body shot in Round 7. 'KingRy' has been an immensely popular boxer during his rise to prominence, but following his loss, many appeared to turn their backs on him.

While combat sports fans can be fickle, there's unwavering backing too, as was proved by the wave of support that poured into the comments section of Garcia's recent Instagram post.

Ryan Garcia announced that he would be moving to 140 pounds and said:

"Everyone has their time in the sun"

Garcia's fans were elated by his decision to join Errol Spence Jr. and Derrick James. However, he was warned that he needs to remain committed in order to reach his full potential. @raymondxbaeza said:

"Need to stay committed man. This jumping around thing from trainer to trainer ain't gonna work out for your career..."

The fan is no doubt referring to Garcia's decision to join Errol Spence Jr. and his head coach Derrick James, which 'KingRy' announced over a week ago.

Another fan pointed out how ridiculous it was that fans "switched up" on Garcia after losing to Davis. @5kvuloa said:

"The way everyone switched up on ryan is insane. I personally wanna see what he learned from that loss. All of his bad habits can be smothered out. Rolly called him out that's a title shot right there."

Oscar Valdez explains the difference between Ryan Garcia and Canelo Alvarez

Ryan Garcia and Canelo Alvarez, both former Golden Boy Promotions fighters, are two of the biggest names in boxing right now. However, according to former two-division champion Oscar Valdez, there is a key difference between the two.

Valdez stated that Alvarez has an insatiable appetite for work, something that Garcia could learn from:

"[Ryan] does work out, but there's levels of working out. You've got Canelo, who's constantly in the gym, he fought on Saturday and on Monday he's back in the gym. That shows why he's the face of boxing. Ryan, he trains hard, don't get me wrong, but he doesn't do it like Canelo works. I don't want to sit here and talk badly about Ryan because he does work... but I think the main problem is social media man."

