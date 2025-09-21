"Needs to be investigated" - Fighting community erupts as cornering debacle costs Jayson Vayson title fight against Oscar Collazo 

Boxing fans were left stunned by the controversial stoppage in the recent title fight between Oscar Collazo and Jayson Vayson. The fight was the main event of Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions' fight card.Vayson challenged Collazo for the WBA and WBO minimumweight titles on September 20. Collazo initially took the lead and began to dominate the fight, methodically breaking down Vayson with punishing body shots. Although Collazo seemed to be gaining the upper hand, Vayson was still putting up a fight and holding his own.In Round 7, Collazo trapped him against the ropes and landed several punches. At that moment, Vayson’s corner threw in the towel, signalling the referee to stop the fight in order to protect their fighter from sustaining unnecessary damage.While the stoppage may have seemed premature, it was important to note that Collazo had won the majority of the rounds on the scorecards and appeared to be getting stronger as the fight continued.Check out the stoppage below:At the time the fight was stopped, Vayson was aware of his surroundings and was responding with counter punches, which led many to question whether his corner made the right decision by stopping the fight.Fans took to X to express their opinions on the stoppage. While some made lighthearted remarks about Vayson's corner &quot;robbing&quot; him of a chance, others criticized the decision, suggesting that it was wrong to stop a high-stakes title fight prematurely.One fan commented:&quot;Horrible corner. Just sold his career.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;Bro just got robbed by his own corner.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @DAZNBoxing on X]Before facing Collazo, Vayson was on a four-fight win streak, with his latest victory against Jirawat Aiamong in March. His only previous professional boxing defeat had come against Seigo Yuri Akui in February 2023.Meanwhile, the victory marked Collazo's seventh consecutive title fight win, extending his professional boxing record to a perfect 13-0.