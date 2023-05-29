After Dana White announced Colby Covington would be getting the next shot at the welterweight throne, there was a backlash from fans who believe he is undeserving. While his one-fight win streak may not be the most impressive in the division, Neil Magny isn't surprised by the controversial fighter being given the title opportunity.

'Chaos' hasn't been active inside the octagon of late due to issues outside of the cage but now that's behind him, he is ready to claim undisputed UFC gold. The brash athlete once held the interim title but will be foaming at the mouth at the thought of finally capturing something he has been chasing for his entire career.

While speaking with MiddleEasy, Neil Magny detailed why Colby Covington being gifted the next shot at Leon Edwards' championship shouldn't come as a surprise to fans.

"Do I think he did enough to win it? There's an argument that could be made for everybody. An argument could be made for Belal [Muhammad], an argument could be made for Kamaru versus Edwards for a fourth fight," said Magny.

'The Haitian Sensation' added:

"There could be so many matches made in the division but at the end of the day, the thing that we all have to accept and realize is, yeah your ranking might mean something but this is also a business as well. Yes, this is about competition and who's better and rankings, and all that other stuff, but you can't dismiss the fact that it's also a business."

Magny will be looking to make his way back towards the upper half of the rankings next time out. The vet will be aiming to stop Phil Rowe's impressive win streak in impressive fashion and hopes to force himself into the top 10 at 170.

What does Leon Edwards think of Colby Covington being the number-one contender?

Ever since Covington was announced as the definitive number-one contender by Dana White, Edwards has made his feelings known about the potential matchup.

The Brit rose to fame following his back-to-back wins over Kamaru Usman and now sits atop the welterweight division awaiting his next challenger, but why is he not happy with the 'Chaos' bout?

According to Leon Edwards, he doesn't want to entertain a fight with somebody who chose to sit on the sidelines as opposed to fighting. Colby Covington was away from the cage for over a year before being named the number-one contender.

