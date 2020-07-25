Neil Magny vs Geoff Neal reportedly in the works for UFC on August 29

According to an initial report from ESPN, a Welterweight clash between Neil Magny and Geoff Neal is reportedly slated to go down in August. The fight is yet to be officially announced, but the report has suggested that the UFC is in talks to finalize the deal before officially signing on the bout.

The fight will be taking place on the August 29th UFC card and as of now, the event is scheduled to take place at the UFC Apex as the promotion gets set for its return to Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, according to UFC President Dana White, Nevada could possibly face another shutdown with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, which could possibly lead to the UFC returning to Fight Island at the Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Here is the tweet from ESPN's Brett Okamoto, who reported the news of a potential fight between Neil Magny and Geoff Neal:

Contracts not signed, but Geoff Neal (@handzofsteelmma) vs. Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) is in the works for 8/29 per sources. Magny has 16 wins as a UFC welterweight. Neal is on a rocket ship to the title at 5-0, with four stoppages. This is a big one. pic.twitter.com/k1xLbnVkk1 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 24, 2020

Neil Magny's latest UFC run

At the age of 32, Neil Magny has already recorded 16 wins in the UFC Welterweight Division and is just three wins shy of Georges St-Pierre's historic record of 19.

Neil Magny was last seen in Octagon competition at UFC 250 when he defeated Anthony Rocco Martin via unanimous decision. Magny's opponent Neal, on the other hand, has also been on an impressive run in the UFC, stopping four of his opponents, including a win over Mike Perry in one of his recent bouts at UFC 245.

What's next for the UFC Welterweight Division?

The UFC Welterweight Division is currently led by Kamaru Usman from the front. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' recently defeated Jorge Masvidal to retain the 170-lb title at UFC 251 and it remains to be seen if Neil Magny could climb his way to a potential shot at the Welterweight strap at some point down the line.