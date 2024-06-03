Netflix determined to deliver Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson live-streaming extravaganza by year's end, per Ariel Helwani

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson appeared set to clash at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas live on Netflix on July 20. The bout received plenty of criticism upon being announced as the International Boxing Hall of Famer is set to turn 58 years old on June 30, while the social media personality, 27, is less than half his age. Critics were somewhat vindicated when the bout was postponed after 'Iron Mike' suffered an ulcer flare-up on a flight late last month.

While there has not been a new date announced for the fight, Ariel Helwani revealed that Netflix is determined for the event to take place this year. Speaking on The MMA Hour, he stated:

"I can tell you this, once the fight fell through, several names were presented to Netflix as replacement opponents to save the date, to save the event. And from what I was told, Netflix was steadfast that their first live boxing event, they want it to be Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. So, they had a handful of names. They were not interested. They want to wait for that and hope to do it in the fourth quarter."

Ariel Helwani's comments on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

It is unclear what replacement opponents were offered to Paul, however, it is no surprise that Netflix wanted Tyson involved in the event due to his star power. It remains to be seen how long 'Iron Mike' will be sidelined as the situation is unprecedented. Doctors have suggested he will need at least four to six weeks of rest to prevent the ulcer from worsening and surgery being required.

Mike Tyson shares thoughts on postponement of Jake Paul clash

While Mike Tyson last entered the boxing ring in November 2020, he has not had a professional boxing fight since June 2005. The International Boxing Hall of Famer appeared set to make his return against Jake Paul this summer before an ulcer flare-up led the bout to be postponed. He shared his thoughts in the official announcement of the postponement, stating:

"I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover. My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon."

Tyson continued:

"Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone's patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year."

The full official statement

A new date for the bout is expected to be announced later this week. The two are expected to clash in an eight-round bout with two-minute rounds while wearing 14-ounce gloves rather than the traditional 10-ounce gloves worn in boxing.