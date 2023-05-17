Conor McGregor's new four-part documentary, which details the Irishman's career and comeback from injury, was released on Netflix on May 17. The series was produced by Religion of Sport and was directed by esteemed film maker Gotham Chopra, who also filmed documentaries about LeBron James and Tom Brady.

McGregor Forever appears to have been an early success with fans, as the reception on Twitter has been immensely positive.

'The Notorious' took to Twitter to announce the release of his documentary, and said this:

"'McGregor Forever' is out now on Netflix"

@quones24 stated that he had barely begun watching the show and had already become emotional:

"I’m about to cry it’s been 10 mins"

@GAccladios_ also noted the emotional aspect of the first two episodes of the series, which feature Conor McGregor post-surgery on his broken leg suffered at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier:

"It’s very emotional so far. I absolutely love watching the journey of my fav fighter. It feels like you’re there with him and I’m just two episodes in. Amazing Conor. God bless"

"It's very emotional so far. I absolutely love watching the journey of my fav fighter. It feels like you're there with him and I'm just two episodes in. Amazing Conor. God bless"

@Harps2024 wasted no time in finishing the four-part series, and praised the production quality of the documentary:

"Just finished it all! All I can say is wow! Extremely well put together! Fantastic can’t wait for the comeback champ champ!!!"

"Just finished it all! All I can say is wow! Extremely well put together! Fantastic can't wait for the comeback champ champ!!!"

Chubs82 @BrandonLboog @TheNotoriousMMA



"It's pretty awesome. I have to say the kind of loyalty you were blessed with from your wife that's a gift from God my man...You got a great family and a great team"

Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor will fight in December

Michael Bisping has recently shared his thoughts on the likelihood of Conor McGregor's return, as the first episode of The Ultimate Fighter is set to air in less than two weeks.

McGregor and Michael Chandler were selected as coaches for season 31 of the show, and the pair are set to do battle following the season finale. However, the Irishman is yet to re-enter the USADA drug-testing pool, which he left after breaking his leg in 2021.

Initially it appared that Conor McGregor may only need to provide two clean urine samples to be eligible to fight. However, USADA recently stated that 'The Notorious' will need to re-enter the pool for six months before he is allowed to fight, which caused a spat between the organization and McGregor.

Michael Bisping believes that McGregor and Chandler will face-off before the year is over, and said this during a recent YouTube video:

"In terms of a timeline, we're in May, so six months [from now] and he can fight at the end of the year... so the final card of the year at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They've still got seven months for that, so McGregor's just got to get in the testing pool..."

Watch the video below from 7:00:

