Nevada Commission's 10-8 scoring review panel passes unanimous verdict on Mike Bell's scorecard for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 

In light of UFC judge Mike Bell controversially giving the final round of Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko last weekend a 10-8 score, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) recently held a meeting to review the process for scoring 10-8 rounds in MMA.

The NSAC invited several media members to sit in on their session, where everyone was asked to re-watch every round with a 10-8 score at Noche UFC. After that, each individual was asked to score each round anonymously, followed up with a joint discussion on the results of the polls.

According to MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter, who attended the meeting, everyone unanimously agreed that the fifth round of the Noche UFC's main event should have been a 10-9 for Alexa Grasso.

The veteran reporter recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and revealed that almost everyone disagreed with the scorecard that Mike Bell submitted. He wrote:

"I was invited by the NSAC to sit in on their meeting today where the process for scoring 10-8 rounds was reviewed. Every round with a 10-8 score from Saturday was re-watched, with each individual in the meeting tasked to anonymously score each round in a poll followed by discussion. Everyone in the meeting was aligned with the 5th round of the main event being scored 10-9 Grasso."

Mike Bell UFC judge: Dana White slams final round 10-8 score at Noche UFC

Dana White recently sounded off on UFC judge Mike Bell for scoring the final round of Noche UFC's headliner a 10-8 in favor of Alexa Grasso.

Grasso went up against Valentina Shevchenko in a highly anticipated title rematch last weekend. The two women put on a thrilling show for the fans, going back and forth over five rounds, with both having their moments through the 25 minutes. The Mexican fighter notably ended the fight strong, controlling Shevchenko on the ground for the final few minutes of the fight.

The fight ultimately ended in a split decision, thanks to Mike Bell scoring the final round a 10-8 for Grasso. His scorecard irked many MMA fans, who took to social media to express their bafflement given how Grasso didn't dominate the final round.

During a recent post-fight presser after Dana White's Contender Series 63, the UFC CEO shared his two cents on the result. He said:

"When I found out that one of the judges scored 10-8, I’m like, this guy should be f****** investigated for this. This is the craziest s*** I’ve ever seen in my life... There’s no way in hell that was a 10-8 round."

