“Never encountered someone who matches my passion” - BJJ legend Rubens Charles marvels at Mikey Musumeci’s love for grappling

Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Rubens Cobrinha Charles knows few individuals are as passionate about grappling as he is — but Mikey Musumeci is definitely one of them.

Recently, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion had the opportunity to train with and learn from one of his childhood idols. In the process, Musumeci earned his third-degree black belt and a glowing review from the former IBJJF and ADCC champion.

“Congrats @mikeymusumeci on receiving your third degree on your black belt,” Cobrinha wrote on Instagram. “Well deserved!

“I had the opportunity to spend a few days with Mikey Musumeci. The first day of our training together lasted 4 hours. Why 4 hours? Because we are passionate about what we do."

“People asked me, '4 hours of training? How is this possible?' And I said anything is possible when you're passionate about your craft. After the training, we had dinner and spent a few more hours discussing our sessions and life. In my years of practicing jiu-jitsu and being an athlete, I've never met someone who matches my passion for learning jiu-jitsu. Today, I can say I've found one. Of course, the next day, we were back on the mats, learning from each other.”

Mikey Musumeci’s impressive ONE Championship run so far

A five-time IBJJF world champion, Mikey Musumeci is one of the biggest stars in the sport today. Much of that is the result of his impressive run under the ONE Championship banner. Since making his promotional debut in 2022, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has earned six straight victories over a slew of formidable foes, including Japanese combat sports legends Masakazu Imanari and Shinya Aoki.

He has also added Combat Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren, IBJJF champion Osamah Almarwai, and reigning ONE strawweight MMA champion Jarred Brooks to his list of accomplishments.

“Thank you so much for the training,” Cobrinha added. “I had an incredible time learning and getting to know you as an incredible human being.”

What comes next for everyone’s favorite pizza and pasta-loving submission machine?