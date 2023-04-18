Mikey Musumeci keeps it simple in his pizza topping of choice

Mikey Musumeci revealed his favorite pizza topping.

Musumeci’s notoriety in the combat sports world reached a whole new level after appearing on an episode of Joe Rogan’s JRE MMA Show. The BJJ phenom told Rogan that his diet consists mostly of pizza and pasta, instantly making him a fan favorite.

During a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, a fan asked ‘Darth Rigatoni’ this question:

“Good luck in your upcoming fight. What’s your favourite pizza topping and pasta sauce? X”

Musumeci responded by saying he likes to keep it simple with pizza toppings:

“My favorite pizza topping is just basil and extra cheese probably pasta i love all sauces :)”

Besides eating pizza and pasta, Mikey Musumeci’s life revolves around BJJ. After making a name for himself in jiu-jitsu tournaments, the five-time BJJ world champion made his ONE Championship debut in April 2022, defeating the highly-respected Mazakazu Imanari. Five months later, the American became the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion by taking out Cleber Sousa with a unanimous decision.

Musumeci made his third appearance in ONE with his first world title defense against Gantumur Bayanduuren in January. Although ‘Darth Rigatoni’ didn’t secure a submission, he severely damaged Bayanduuren’s legs. The 26-year-old phenom returns to competition on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video: Johnson vs. Moraes III, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil.

Mikey Musumeci’s second world title challenger is promotional newcomer and 2022 IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai. The flyweight submission grappling world championship will be one of three world title fights going down inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

