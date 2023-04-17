Mikey Musumeci lists his go-to pasta and sauce combos

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is undeniably one of the best combat athletes active today. He is also one of the most peculiar.

Aside from his unusual combination of lethal grappling skills, nerdy boyish demeanor, and insane work ethic, 'Darth Rigatoni' also has a bizarre diet.

As it turns out, Mikey Musumeci is a big fan of pasta dishes, hence his strange nickname. In a recent "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit featuring the self-proclaimed jiu-jitsu nerd, some light was shed on his mysterious dietary patterns:

There you have it. Aside from the amazing tidbit of Musumeci's insane daily schedule, we finally got to learn what types of pasta shapes and dishes he loves the most. Looking at how shredded he looks even on his off days (if he ever has one), it's quite surprising that the ONE flyweight submission grappling king loves to eat the high-carb diet of pasta.

It's curious, however, that his top two favorite pasta shapes don't include Rigatoni, considering that's his monicker. Perhaps because 'Darth Bucatini' doesn't sound as catchy.

Check out his full AMA session here.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5, Mikey Musumeci will defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title for the first time in front of a US crowd at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

The event, which will be ONE's first-ever on-ground live show on US soil, will see the 26-year-old world champion defend his throne against Yemen's first-ever BJJ blackbelt world champion, Osamah Almarwai.

Almarwai is a multi-time IBJJF world champion who has worked extensively with ONE grappling savants Kade and Tye Ruotolo and ADCC legend Andre Galvao at the Atos BJJ Academi in San Diego, California.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Osa' spoke about his preparations for Mikey Musumeci:

"I also have to be wary of doing leg entanglements. I’m training for this, of course. I have the best leg-lockers in the game at Atos. I have [Andre] Galvao, who is a six-time ADCC World Champion. We have the Ruotolos. We have many other colored belts you guys don’t know about, but they’re very good leg-lockers. So yeah, I’m confident. I’m ready for the match."

Fans in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 in US primetime, live and for free on Prime Video with an Amazon subscription.

