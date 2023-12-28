"Never fighting again" - Fans react as Dana White provides latest update on Conor McGregor's potential UFC return 

Dana White recently spoke on Conor McGregor and his potential return to the UFC octagon.

The Irishman hasn't fought since he suffered a leg break during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in 2021. The injury required major surgery and rehab, with McGregor only coming back to full fitness earlier this year.

Upon his return, 'Notorious' is expected to face Michael Chandler following their stint as coaches opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter. A bout has yet to have been confirmed, however, leaving McGregor's return up in the air.

Dana White addressed Conor McGregor's future on an Instagram live, where he revealed they still remain in talks with the Irishman. He said:

“We talked tonight. I'm in Abu Dhabi, he's in Dubai. We're gonna figure something out. We're talking.”

Expand Tweet

Fans flooded the post to react to White's words. One fan even claimed that he expects to never see the former champ fight again, saying:

"Conor is never fighting again"

Another fan wrote:

"They can keep talking, Conor won’t fight in 2024. Conor is done. Conor misses the thrill, the build up , the lights, trash talk but he does not want to fight. Another loss and he is finished for good. Conor is to blame for all of this"

X user @RevengePW_ added:

We’ll see. Too much talking around this fight.

@omegacloud dismissed McGregor's chances of appearing at UFC 300:

"He's not fighting on 300"

Check out more reactions here:

Fan reactions to Dana White's statement on McGregor's return

Michael Chandler provides update on potential Conor McGregor clash

Michael Chandler has stated that he believes Conor McGregor may now be pushing for a trilogy bout against Nate Diaz instead of facing him.

Chandler and McGregor have been expected to face each other following their stint on The Ultimate Fighter as coaches earlier this year. Their bout was expected to happen before the end of 2023, however the Irishman only re-entered the USADA testing pool last month.

With their bout yet to be agreed, 'Iron' has offered his thoughts on the delay. According to Chandler, who appeared on the Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast, he now believes Conor McGregor is intentionally avoiding their clash. He said:

“I think right now he’s trying to wait me out... I mean, because if you were him, would you want to wait as long as possible for the guy like me, who’s a real fighter, who wants to be in there, who wants to compete so that I say, ‘Screw it, I’m gonna go fight someone else’ and then he can go fight an easier fight: Nate Diaz.”[h/t: MMAFighting]

Catch Chandler's comments here (6:05):