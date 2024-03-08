"Never gets tired, never dies" - UFC star picks Nate Diaz over Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor to win six-man one-night tournament

A star UFC featherweight has picked former promotional superstar Nate Diaz as his favorite to win a hypothetical six-man, one-night MMA tournament over a veritable list of elite fighters.

Responding to MMA Uncensored's Instagram post about who would win in a six-man, one-night fantasy MMA tournament between Diaz, Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev, Michael Chandler, Leon Edwards, and Gilbert Burns, No. 10-ranked featherweight Bryce Mitchell wrote:

"Seriously, if Nate wins the first fight, he will win them all. He starts slow but never stops [and] never gets tired, never dies. He is one of the greatest fighters of all time."

Diaz, known for his cardio and durability, is widely considered to have one of the best gas tanks in MMA. He holds notable wins against the likes of Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, Anthony Pettis, and Donald Cerrone, among others.

Notably, the Stockton native has been finished only thrice in his long professional MMA career. In his most recent combat sports outing, a boxing match against Jake Paul in August, the 38-year-old incurred a unanimous decision loss.

Mitchell, meanwhile, is going through a rough patch in the UFC. While he was undefeated up until March 2022, he has gone 1-2 since then. In his most recent outing, 'Thug Nasty' suffered a first-round KO against Josh Emmett at UFC 296.

When Conor McGregor heaped praise on "tough motherf****r" Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz's five-round war at UFC 202 left fans with more questions than answers. After five 25 minutes of back-and-forth action, McGregor won the fight via a majority decision, avenging his submission loss to the American earlier at UFC 196.

However, the Irishman made sure to give his opponent props after the bout. During the post-fight press conference at UFC 202, 'The Notorious' praised the Stockton native, saying:

"Boy, is he one tough motherf****r. He keeps on walking forward, he took every shots, I dropped multiple times. He just keeps coming. His face was bust open and he's still coming forward... He is a hell of a competitor."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments about Nate Diaz below:

McGregor is expected to make an MMA return later this year against Michael Chandler. 'The Notorious' is already targeting a trilogy bout against Diaz at the Las Vegas Sphere in September.