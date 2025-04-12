"Never give up" - Fans in pure of awe of Liam Harrison's display of sheer mental fortitude in crazy comeback vs. Muangthai

If there's one bout in Liam Harrison's legendary career that put his resilience and determination to the test, it was his unforgettable comeback performance three years ago — a moment that stands as the ultimate display of heart and grit.

This happened when the British striking icon squared off against Muangthai PK Saenchai in a bantamweight Muay Thai duel at ONE 156, held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in April 2022.

Watch the highlights of that matchup uploaded by ONE Championship on Instagram:

Both fighters came out swinging from the opening bell, but it was Muangthai who seized the early momentum. Just a minute into the contest, the Thai hard-hitter drew first blood by rocking Harrison with a head kick that sent him crashing to the canvas.

As Harrison return to his feet and shrugged off the dazed effect of the hard blow, Muangthai followed it up with another knockdown — courtesy of a sold left straight — shortly after.

But just when it looked like Harrison was on the brink of defeat, "The Hitman" turned the tide in stunning fashion — dropping Muangthai three times in rapid succession to complete a dramatic first-round technical knockout.

This stellar outing didn't go unnoticed at the time as Harrison was rewarded with a rare $100,000 bonus by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Fans in the comment section of the video embedded above praised Harrison's never-say-die attitude throughout the bout:

Liam Harrison set to fly to Denver for ONE 173

It's safe to say that Liam Harrison will look to put forth that same kind of electrifying performance when he reports for duty on the supporting card of ONE 173 — the promotion's much-awaited third foray onto American shores — on August 1.

There, he is booked to lock horns with Burmese knockout artist Soe Lin Oo in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai encounter, emanating live from the 21,000-capacity Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

