"Never let a man make a name off me again" - Cody Garbrandt willing to break Rob Font in their UFC Vegas 27 clash

Cody Garbrandt is heading into this weekend's UFC Vegas 27 card hoping to put on a show for the fans. The former UFC bantamweight champion will face an up-and-coming star in Rob Font and is willing to break his opponent inside the Octagon.

While speaking to The Schmo in a recent interview, Cody Garbrandt claimed that he isn't willing to let a man make a name off him again. Garbrandt added that he feels there isn't a fighter in the bantamweight division who can keep pace with him.

"You know, that's happened in the past. Never let a man make a name off me again. I definitely learned from that and what I was able to do in preparation for this fight, I don't think any man in the UFC, in my division, will be prepared to try to keep that pace and whatever I throw at him," said Cody Garbrandt.

Garbrandt added that his fight against Font this weekend will be an absolutely action-packed contest.

"Whatever I have to do in the third, fourth or fifth round, it's gonna be an action-packed fight and I'm willing to break him in there," said Garbrandt.

Cody Garbrandt hoping to move closer to a shot at the bantamweight title

In the main event of UFC Vegas 27, Garbrandt's goal will be to build on his last win inside the Octagon. At UFC 250 in 2020, 'No Love' knocked out Raphael Assuncao right at the buzzer to get back in the win column. Prior to his win over the Brazilian, Garbrandt had lost to Pedro Munhoz.

With a win over Rob Font, the former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will definitely move one step closer to a future title shot. However, Font himself is coming off a huge win over former title contender Marlon Moraes.

Saturday's fight is unlikely to be an easy test for 'No Love' and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.