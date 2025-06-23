"Never looks this happy promoting the UFC" - Fans react as Dana White separates Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford during heated face-off   

Dana White is one of the promoters for the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight. Recently, White held a face-off between the two boxers and had to step in to prevent a brawl from escalating. This incident sparked reactions from fans.

Alvarez and Crawford are scheduled to fight on Sept. 13 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Ahead of the bout, a press conference took place at the Fanatics Fest in New York on June 22, where both boxers were in attendance.

@HappyPunch on X shared a clip from the press conference, showcasing a moment when White appeared to separate Alvarez and 'Bud' during their intense face-off.

Check out the post below:

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Dana White never looks this happy promoting the UFC, yeah he's ready to make the switch to boxing 🥊 😱"

Others commented:

"Was this just after they had dinner together? 😂"

"Dana smiling the whole time and will say on the mic, “these guys don’t like each other and we’re gonna see them fight”. A tale as old as time."

"C'mon, man, Dana is used to dealing with actual fighters; these are just boxers after all."

"Dana is distracted, and the UFC is suffering for it. A real shame."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Eddie Hearn shares thoughts on Dana White and Turki Alalshikh co-promoting Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight

In addition to Dana White's TKO Boxing, Turki Alalshikh's Riyadh Season is also promoting the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. According to Eddie Hearn, White's involvement could lead to a successful outcome for the event.

While speaking in an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Hearn said:

"It's a fantastic fight. The reality is the promoter of this fight is Turki Alalshikh. Whenever there's a Riyadh Season event or Ring Magazine event, all the decisions are made from His Excellency... I think it's a good look to have Dana doing it."

He added:

"You're kind of a guest promoter, and that's really what a lot of us are when we do Riyadh Season or Ring Magazine events. So, should I be doing it? No, not really. Dana's got a much bigger profile than me in America, so I get the move."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments on Dana White and Turki Alalshikh below:

