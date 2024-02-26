“Never try to emulate anyone” - Jarred Brooks says his trash talk persona is just personality cranked up to 11

Inside the cage, Jarred Brooks is a world-class fighter. Outside of it, he’s a world-class trash talker.

This Friday night, March 1, ‘The Monkey God’ returns to the Circle for ONE Championship's massive debut in Qatar for ONE 166. Airing live on Amazon Prime Video in North America, the event will feature three epic world title fights, including a highly anticipated rematch between Brooks and the man he took the ONE strawweight MMA world championship from, Joshua Pacio.

Ahead of his first title defense, Jarred Brooks engaged with fans in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Everything), sharing intimate details about his career. When asked by a fan about his unique style of trash talk, ‘The Monkey God’ revealed multiple inspirations, including religion and his love for hip hop. But ultimately, he’s not trying to imitate anyone.

He said he's simply being himself with the volume cranked up.

“I think it’s a culmination of finding myself in these 14 years of fighting and hip hop has always been a great influence on me and the way I go about fighting so are many other religious aspects. But I do me for the most part and never try to emulate anyone.”

Joshua Pacio determined to make the necessary adjustments against Jarred Brooks

Jarred Brooks will be defending his title for the first time since scoring a decisive decision victory over Joshua Pacio in December 2022. On that night, ‘The Monkey God’ used his pressure and well-rounded skill set to stifle Pacio’s electrifying offense for 25 minutes, something ‘The Passion’ refuses to let happen a second time.

“That’s the goal of this training camp – to fight with no hesitation. In this rematch, I must fight the way I really fight,” Pacio told ONE Championship.

Will Pacio make the appropriate adjustments and reclaim the ONE strawweight MMA title, or will Brooks once again shut down the Filipino fan favorite en route to bagging his first successful title defense?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE 166: Qatar live and for free on Friday, March 1.