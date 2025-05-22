Noche UFC has recently captured multiple sports Emmys with MMA fans and important figures in the space alike sounding off about it. The UFC earned a pair of Emmy awards, centric to the production done for the Las Vegas-based Riyadh Season show inside The Sphere. The awards were for studio or production design/ art direction as well as graphic design - specialty.

Dana White pointedly mentioned heading into UFC 306, his goal was to win an Emmy for the effort, and the promotional figurehead has to be elated about this recent news. Several Instagram users, including a popular influencer, one of the UFC's most widely known broadcasters, and someone who had a great triumph inside the cage at the Noche UFC card.

@sarasaffari_ said:

"Never will forget this night [fire emojis]"

@meganolivi stated:

"Hell yes!!!"

@merab.dvalishvili quipped:

"[fist emoji]"

Check out more fans below:

[Screenshots courtesy: @espn comment on Instagram]

Check out the news regarding Noche UFC winning some Emmy awards below:

Noche UFC and some major happenings from that card

Noche UFC is now an Emmy award-winning effort with several memorable moments that took place inside the cage that night last September. The aforementioned Merab Dvalishvili had arguably his biggest career moment as he cemented himself as the UFC bantamweight champion in the night's headliner.

Dvalishvili bested Sean O'Malley in a dominant performance on this Las Vegas night. The co-main event of UFC 306 was a high-stakes trilogy clash between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko, with the former defending her flyweight title against the latter.

This contest would see Shevchenko ascend to the throne once again as she bested Grasso by unanimous decision to become the new 125-pound titleholder. The feature fight of the night also ended in a UD in what was a highly important fight for the promotion's featherweight division.

Diego Lopes secured a clean sweep on the scorecards of the cageside judges while earning a statement win over former multi-time UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega.

That Noche UFC offering gave fans a lot to be excited about, and it creates a lofty mark to hit for the company's Noche card this year. The promotion will be going to Mexico for this one, with an intended target of September for the event. This location was something fans are excited about, considering how confused they were about UFC 306 having the Noche tagline while being based in Las Vegas.

