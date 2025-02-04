New book claims Dana White and Elon Musk pulled strings to sabotage Kamala Harris' Joe Rogan interview, leaked emails show ex-VP's team upset

A new book has made major claims about Joe Rogan and Kamala Harris' failed podcast appearance negotiations. It suggested that UFC CEO and president Dana White and billionaire Elon Musk, both acquaintances of Rogan, allegedly convinced him to not host Harris.

The Democratic Party's presidential hopeful in the November 2024 elections was then-vice President Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, Donald Trump, who'd served as President from 2017 to 2021, was the Republican Party's presidential hopeful.

Speculation abounded that Harris and Trump could potentially appear, separately, on the world-renowned Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast; to connect with a broader audience, especially the young male demographic.

Harris didn't appear on JRE. However, Trump appeared on episode #2219 of JRE in October 2024. Rogan, who'd previously praised Democratic Party politicians like Bernie Sanders, officially endorsed Trump on the eve of last November's elections. Trump won the elections and is serving as the President since Jan. 20, 2025.

As reported by Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen for The Hill, their new book titled 'FIGHT: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House' and scheduled for an April 1, 2025, release, chronicles the 2024 elections. The two American writers-cum-political journalists notably addressed the JRE-Harris issue.

Per the Daily Express US, NBC News published a few excerpts from the book. The Harris campaign was reportedly negotiating with Rogan's team for a JRE appearance, likely on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Harris' and Rogan's teams' allegedly leaked email conversations underscored their ill-fated negotiations. Rogan's team reportedly emailed:

"Wish we had known about this sooner, because he has the 25th blocked out as a personal day."

Deputy campaign manager for Harris, Rob Flaherty, then supposedly asked for the morning of Saturday, Oct. 26. Team Rogan reportedly responded that it'd work only if it was before 8:30 am. Apparently, an irate Flaherty asserted:

"The vice president of the United States is offering to come to your f***ing show, and you keep putting up more hoops."

The book emphasized that Tesla founder Elon Musk and America's Dana White persuaded Joe Rogan to host Donald Trump on JRE, despite his previous disagreements with Trump.

Well, the book alleged that Musk and White influenced Rogan to not host Harris on JRE. That included Rogan turning down the Harris campaign's proposal for an election night JRE appearance in Washington, D.C.

Rogan filmed an off-studio JRE episode just once, interviewing Edward Snowden. Per the Daily Express US, Trump flew to Rogan's JRE studio in Austin on Oct. 25.

Joe Rogan on Kamala Harris not appearing on JRE podcast

Joe Rogan has extensively addressed the failed negotiations with Kamala Harris' team. On episode #2227 of JRE, Rogan insinuated that she wanted certain topics like marijuana legalization, having previously convicted people in marijuana-related offenses, to not be broached.

On episode #2220 of JRE, Joe Rogan noted that he simply wanted to talk to Harris. He implied that Harris' team placed several conditions, including wanting him to travel. The American podcaster claimed they contacted him after learning that Donald Trump was going to appear on his podcast:

"She actually reached out when she found out that he [Trump] was coming on, so their camp reached out to me... But it was very difficult to tie it down, and they wanted to travel."

Watch Rogan's assessment below:

