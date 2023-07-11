New champ Alexandre Pantoja drove Uber Eats till 2 years ago despite 13 fights in the UFC 

Alexandre Pantoja recently opened up about the hardships he faced during his journey to the very top of mixed martial arts. The 33-year-old Brazilian recalled going through destitution two years ago despite having fought thirteen times in the UFC and outlined

Pantoja recently fought Brendan Moreno in a flyweight title fight at UFC 290's co-main event this past weekend. 'The Cannibal' put on an impressive performance over five rounds to defeat the Mexican via split decision and take home the flyweight title.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Alexandre Pantoja narrated his heartbreaking tale of barely scraping by in the U.S. He said:

"After the pandemic and after my fight with Manel [Kape], I give some money, in the pandemic, my family [went] back to Brazil because I don't can take care of [them] anymore in the U.S. and I come back to the U.S. alone."

He continued:

"When my family was back, the money was short, and my wife started to clean houses, and I started to drive Uber. I’d do this again if I need... This is about my kids, my two boys.”

Catch Pantoja's comments here (23:00):

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja on his relationship with estranged father

Alexandre Pantoja has come a long way since his professional MMA debut in July 2007. After winning the flyweight championship at UFC 290, 'The Cannibal' gave an emotional speech in his post-fight octagon interview. Revealing that his mother raised him and his brothers alone, he directly addressed his estranged father.

In the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Pantoja opened up about his relationship with his father and expanded on the speech he gave during his post-fight interview. He said:

"I don't remember when I have good times with my dad. But I don't want to crucify my dad, I love my dad and I know he loves me and my brothers... He did the best he could do... What I say in the cage is something like I just want the love of my dad, you know. I just want like feel him."

He continued:

"When the fight's over, I thinking about him [father], I thinking about all those moments he couldn't enjoy with me. You know, he couldn't enjoy with his grandchildren, and he lose all the moments."

Alexandre Pantoja is now on an impressive four-fight win streak, last tasting defeat against Askar Askarov in July 2020. He has a professional MMA record of 26-5.

