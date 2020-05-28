Petr Yan and Jose Aldo

Well; Henry Cejudo is now officially done with the UFC and MMA. For now. The former "Captain Cringe" made an appearance at AEW walking Mike Tyson into the ring alongside Vitor Belfort and others.

So Dana White and the powers that be needed a title fight at 135 that would draw eyes. Especially since it can't draw a gate. In an episode of Sports Center, the UFC president made the announcement official of a potential fight.

Petr Yan, and Jose Aldo to throw down for vacant Bantamweight title

Going after the vacant Bantamweight Championship will be Petr Yan and Jose Aldo. Dana said they're looking at July 11th possibly in Vegas. One would assume the organization would still be running shows out of the APEX then. Even as the Vegas casinos are expected to open later this week in Phase two for Vegas.

What's not close to being known yet is can two international fighters get visas to get in and then out of the US by then. Then again they could put that fight on "Fight Island". The coronavirus is running amok right now in Brazil and Russia so no one knows if either would be allowed to leave their countries.

While it's an okay fight, it's not necessarily the best fight for the division. Jose while an original gangster in the sport hasn't looked great as of late. He's dropped his last two (his last fight at 145 and his 135 debuts). And he's 2-4 in his last 6 fights. Although looking at that pace it means he'll win his next two. But he's 33 years old with a lot of miles on his body. That despite physically looking not so bad at the lighter weight class.

Petr's situation is a little different. The young 27-year-old firecracker is undefeated in the UFC and is riding a 9 fight win streak. But hasn't been pressured against the cream of the crop at 135. It's a title fight between numbers 3 and 6.

Both though do like to let their hands fly. And one thing that has transitioned down is Jose's kicking game. So unless Yan can land a flurry of shots on the button, this might be a fight that goes to the scorecards. Especially if he can withstand the damage his legs will deal with. And as MMA fans have seen time and time again, when a fight goes to the cards, hold on, because results are anyone's guess.

Marlon Moraes and Aljamain Sterling are left on the sidelines. Both have proven themselves title worthy. While Cory Sandhagen hasn't acquired the resume they have, he too is left to wonder what else can he do. And at least with those three, they are all American based. Making a fight much easier in the US.

With this decision as it stands now, you have to wonder where 2 former titleholders stand as well. Dominick Cruz said he's not ready to hang it up yet. And the man that beat him for the strap, Cody Garbrandt may reconsider dropping to 125 to make another run at this belt.

Like him or not, Triple C, or Captain Cringe; Cejudo has left this division in what's turning out to be a muddy scramble.