New update on GFL's debut date, venue, and card feat. Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis

The Global Fighting League (GFL) is a rising MMA promotion that has generated buzz lately. Recently, details about its debut event have surfaced, reportedly featuring a fight between Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis.

Ariel Helwani, a well-known combat sports journalist closely connected to the events in the MMA world, has shared some key news. In a detailed post on his X account, Helwani announced the debut date and venue for the GFL. He wrote:

"Breaking: Global Fight League is moving towards having its debut events on May 24 and 25 at the Shrine Auditorium is Los Angeles, sources say. The events - as well as their promoter's license has been approved by the California State Athletic Commission, I'm told."

Helwani also revealed some potential matchups for the debut event, featuring many notable former UFC stars, including Uriah Faber, Anthony Pettis, and Benson Henderson.

"Some matchups to be included: Tony Ferguson x Dillon Danis, Uriah Faber x Ranan (Renan) Barao, Benson Henderson x Anthony Pettis, Douglas Lima x Uriah Hall"

Check out Ariel Helwani's posts below:

Ferguson was arguably one of the biggest stars in the UFC at one point in his career. However, following an eight-fight losing streak, the former interim champion left the promotion and signed with the GFL. Meanwhile, Danis, a former Bellator fighter, is more known for crossing the line in the pre-fight build-up than his in-cage accomplishments.

Henderson and Pettis are former UFC champions. They've already squared off thrice, once in the WEC, once in the UFC, and most recently in Karate Combat, with 'Showtime' winning all three times.

Yoel Romero drops massive update for his GFL debut

The GFL has garnered significant attention in the MMA community by signing several former UFC stars, including Yoel Romero, who competed in the UFC middleweight division.

Initially, Romero was set to fight Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua, but he recently provided an update during an interview with Submission Radio. The former UFC title challenger announced that his fight against Rua has been canceled and revealed the name of his new opponent, fellow former UFC fighter Gegard Mousasi, plus the fight date and location.

"[Rua’s] out, he is out. And now, I moved for middleweight again and I am fighting Gegard Mousasi. That is happening June 22 in New York. That is the fight that is coming for me. I don’t know what happened with ‘Shogun,’ but my manager called me last week. I said, ‘Okay, beautiful, I am ready.'"

Check out Yoel Romero's comments below (15:09):

