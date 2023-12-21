New "WWE" theory emerges about Sean Strickland's violent attack at UFC 296 as ex-champion opens up

An ex-UFC champion has offered his take on the brawl between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis.

The UFC middleweight champion was all over the headlines this past weekend for his violent attack on Dricus du Plessis. The two were in attendance at UFC 296 when Strickland decided to jump over chairs and attack his upcoming opponent before being separated and escorted out of the arena by security.

Opening up about the incident, Sean Strickland claimed that he attacked Dricus du Plessis because of the comments made by the latter about his abusive father. The incident certainly helped to promote their upcoming fight and seemed to be real. However, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker believes that the attack might have been staged.

During a recent appearance on the MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker said:

"I thought it was staged mate. Honestly, because it was weird the way it happened...You saw the way Strickland was like, 'Move aside please', makes sense, but then he jumps in like WWE style, the way he was punching...like fake punching...You know what, maybe it was just for entertainment, and in which case you really give him anything for it but I don't know, it was a bit silly."

Chael Sonnen defends Sean Strickland for his attack on Dricus du Plessis

Following the brawl that ensued at UFC 296, Sean Strickland has been heavily criticized for attacking Dricus Du Plessis and his apparent lack of self-restraint. Interestingly, the UFC broadcast team shared a similar opinion and seemingly blamed him for losing his cool.

However, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has played the role of devil's advocate in the matter. In a recently posted YouTube video, Sonnen spoke about how Du Plessis must have said something to trigger Strickland.

“I don’t know what Du Plessis said to Sean. But Strickland does not behave that way. That’s not true," Sonnen said. "The commentary team, when they had to address it, referred to Strickland as a psychopath. It would be very difficult for them to see what they saw and then me to come in and go, ‘No, no. He’s not that guy after he just did that. I’m going, No, no. He would never do that.’ He just did that Chael."

