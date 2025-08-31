Newly crowned UFC Champion Khamzat Chimaev shows love to former sparring partner Darren Till after Misfits 22 win

Newly minted UFC middleweight kingpin Khamzat Chimaev has expressed support for his former sparring partner, Darren Till, who most recently won his third boxing bout.

This past weekend, in the main event of Misfits 22, Till locked horns with former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Till dropped Rockhold three times, and with the third and final knockdown in Round 3, he won the bout. Following this, Chimaev shared an emoji along with a picture of the fight on Instagram to show his support for Till.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev showing support to Darren Till after Misfits 22 win below:

Khamzat Chimaev's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @khamzat_chimaev on Instagram]

'The Gorilla' and 'Borz' were training partners for a long time until the former left the UFC in 2023 for a boxing career. The two are still close friends. Ahead of UFC 319, Chimaev wanted to train with Till and also wanted the Brit to corner him. However, that was not possible as Till was busy preparing for the Misfits 22 bout.

Darren Till comments on Khamzat Chimaev's UFC 319 performance

Earlier this month at UFC 319, Khamzat Chimaev dethroned Dricus du Plessis by unanimous decision. Chimaev showed complete dominance with his grappling-heavy approach, secured 12 takedowns, had a control time of 21 minutes and 40 seconds, and landed 529 total strikes. About Chimaev's dominating performance, Darren Till said to Bloody Elbow:

"I thought it was brilliant from a grappling aspect, I thought it was technical, he done everything he needed to do to get the win and it was brilliant, I loved watching it. You can't always get the finish and he's the champion now so let's see who can overthrow him."

Till believes that currently, at middleweight, no one has the tools to dethrone 'Borz.' However, at welterweight, Islam Makhachev could be a problem for Chimaev, should the two ever clash:

"There might be a few fighters who are up and coming, but right now, there's nobody. I think there's better fights for him at 170lb, maybe Islam [Makhachev] or something like that. If Islam goes up to 170lb, that's a good fight... I think Islam is a hard fight for him, I really do."

