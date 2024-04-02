"Next fight won't be like that" - Superbon recalls what went wrong in Muay Thai duel with Tawanchai

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn can't help but look back at his recent all-Thai clash with countryman Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The two battled at ONE Friday Fights 46 last December, with the 33-year-old Superbon losing a close majority decision to Tawanchai on the cards. The Singha Mawynn representative feels he wasn't able to represent his full capabilities in that fight and says he learned some really tough lessons.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Superbon says if he ever does meet Tawanchai again, the rematch will look completely different.

The Bangkok, Thailand native stated:

"I was a little bit slower in protecting the kicks and push kicks, so I learned a lot from my last fight against Tawanchai. But the next fight won't be like that."

Before Superbon can think about luring Tawanchai into a rematch, he has a tough task ahead of him and a chance to capture ONE Championship gold anew.

Superbon Singha Mawynn is set to face longtime rival Marat Grigorian of Armenia in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com.

Superbon says he had trouble adjusting back into Muay Thai rule set against Tawanchai: "I have limits"

One of the biggest reasons Superbon Singha Mawynn believes he had such a lackluster performance against Tawanchai was because he was no longer accustomed to the Muay Thai rule set.

After all, Superbon remained as the featherweight kickboxing king for quite some time, and he competed in kickboxing extensively prior to his showdown with the PK Saenchai star.

He told SCMP MMA:

"Then in Muay Thai, I have limits. Something that I can say before in Muay Thai, I can box well. I can protect the kicks well. But because I fought kickboxing for so long, and kickboxers don't really have good kicks."

