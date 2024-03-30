Superbon says he learned a major lesson in loss to Tawanchai: "There's only one guy I need to beat"

Superbon Superbon Training Camp reflected on what he learned from his action-packed defeat against Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

At ONE Friday Fights 46, Superbon temporarily left the featherweight kickboxing division to test himself in an action-packed super-fight against ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai. The world title challenger showcased a valiant effort throughout five rounds, but Tawanchai retained his throne by unanimous decision.

Superbon recently did an interview with ONE and had this to say about what he learned from the war:

"I did something that I shouldn't do when I fought [Tawanchai]. Yeah, and I've learned from that fight. I think like this, 'Okay there's only one guy I need to beat in the ring. That's it."

As for his kickboxing resume, Superbon is a former two-time ONE featherweight world champion. In January 2023, the Thai superstar was dethroned due to a second-round knockout loss against Chingiz Allazov. Five months later, he began the road back to ONE gold with a highlight-reel knockout win against Tayfun Ozcan.

Watch Superbon knock out Ozcan below:

Expand Tweet

Superbon looks to bounce back by securing gold in ONE Friday Fights 58 main event

On April 5, Superbon looks to regain ONE gold during the ONE Friday Fights 58 main event. The upcoming opportunity will only temporarily satisfy the 33-year-old, as he's fighting Marat Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Nonetheless, there are high stakes for Superbon's next fight, as he holds a win and loss against Grigorian. Not only could he settle the score, but the Thai superstar may also secure a much-needed rematch against Chingiz Allazov.

Grigorian will have a similar motivation, as he suffered a unanimous decision loss against Allazov in August 2023 for the latter's first world title defense.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featuring two world title fights can be seen live and for free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.